Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSE:FINS opened at $17.02 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

