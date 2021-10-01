Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.62

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as low as C$8.53. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 12,975 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.83.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

