Analyzing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & OI (NYSE:OIBRC)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verizon Communications and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 8 5 0 2.29 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and OI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.74 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.02 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

