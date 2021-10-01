Analyzing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.32% -37.51% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.98%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 22.41 -$16.20 million ($0.40) -4.43 Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.60 $157.16 million $0.26 8.73

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

