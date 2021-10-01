Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Quanterix
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
Institutional & Insider Ownership
82.1% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Quanterix
|$86.38 million
|21.05
|-$31.53 million
|($1.10)
|-45.26
Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.
Profitability
This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Quanterix
|-26.90%
|-8.76%
|-7.42%
Summary
Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Quanterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.
