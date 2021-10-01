Analyzing Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 27.27% 9.04% 1.10% Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59%

This table compares Primis Financial and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $143.23 million 2.48 $23.29 million $1.03 14.04 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.44 $82.15 million $2.49 15.38

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primis Financial and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.41, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Primis Financial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

