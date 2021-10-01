Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hycroft Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 906.71%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 111.51%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.90 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.39 Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.11 $21.55 million $0.17 23.12

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Fortuna Silver Mines 17.47% 11.92% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

