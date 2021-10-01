Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in the last few weeks:

9/17/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of lululemon have risen year to date, the stock may come under pressure in the near term owing to industry-wide supply-chain challenges. The company’s supply-chain has been impacted by the pandemic-led factory closures, congestion at ports and reduced airfreight capacity, which impacted gross margin to some extent in second-quarter fiscal 2021 and are likely to continue persist in the quarters ahead. It also witnessed a slowdown in e-commerce growth rate in the fiscal second quarter from the pandemic-led momentum in the year-ago quarter. It is also facing SG&A deleverage on a two-year basis, which are likely to continue in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company’s robust surprise trend continued in the fiscal second quarter on robust response for its products, store productivity and continued digital momentum.”

9/10/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $416.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $446.00 to $481.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $476.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $460.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $440.00 to $473.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $436.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LULU stock opened at $404.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.