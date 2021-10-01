Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 58.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in LendingClub by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 317,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 32,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

