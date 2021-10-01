Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $24.30

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.