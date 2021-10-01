Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $30.24

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

