Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $24.97

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 700,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in APA by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 538.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 477,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

