Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

9/27/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/21/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/14/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/3/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/25/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.90 ($61.06). 1,414,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.