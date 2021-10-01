Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 6,263,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $8,359,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

