Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 234,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,450. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.25. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.