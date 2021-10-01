Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $262.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.