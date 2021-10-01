Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $230.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.53 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.00 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

