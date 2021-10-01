Analysts Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 6,307,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

