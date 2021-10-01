Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report sales of $63.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the lowest is $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $249.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

CPF traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,738. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $724.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

