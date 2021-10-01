Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.81). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 17,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

