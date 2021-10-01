Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $64.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.02.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.