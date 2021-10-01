Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Foundation by 104.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

