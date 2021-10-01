Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $84.58 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $84.58 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,753,112 coins and its circulating supply is 90,794,763 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

