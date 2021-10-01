Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

