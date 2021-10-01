Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $12,470.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00232716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012024 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

