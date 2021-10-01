AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $115.04. 4,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,139. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.