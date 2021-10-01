Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.