American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $265.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

