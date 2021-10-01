American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,987. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

