American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

