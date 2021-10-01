Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $83.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

