Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,146.65.

AMZN stock opened at $3,285.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,358.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

