Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,146.65.
AMZN stock opened at $3,285.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,358.65.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
