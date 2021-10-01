Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

