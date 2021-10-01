Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

