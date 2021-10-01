Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 249,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,717. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

