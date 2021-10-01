Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $11.82. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 19,648 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

