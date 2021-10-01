Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 189.0% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ATMR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

