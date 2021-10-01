Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Altice USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altice USA by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

