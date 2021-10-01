Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the August 31st total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AEI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

