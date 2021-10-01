Alphacat (ACAT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $125,042.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $421,248.09 and approximately $125,042.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.66 or 0.99979003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.54 or 0.06726207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

