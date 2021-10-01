Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,745,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $48.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,722.13. 40,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,783.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,484.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

