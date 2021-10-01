Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,655 shares of company stock worth $18,300,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

