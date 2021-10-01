Albion Financial Group UT Invests $55,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

