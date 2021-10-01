Albion Financial Group UT Invests $36,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

BHP opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

