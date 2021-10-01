Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

