Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 235 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.