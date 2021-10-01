Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 1,000 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

