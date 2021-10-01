Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.81.

ALB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.16. 29,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,450. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

