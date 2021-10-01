Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 48,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,611. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

