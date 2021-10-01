Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AKBA opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,882,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

